Gates-Chili puts four in double figures to beat Athena

Adam Williams scored 26 points to lead Gates-Chili over Athena 83-70 in

Gates Monday night.

The Spartans led by six after three quarters when Kobe McCray decided to almost single handedly put the game away. McCray nailed three 3-pointers and dished out a sweet one-bounce half court assist to Devin Walton in the first three-plus minutes of the fourth. That accounted for most of a 12-3 run that pushed the Gates lead to 73-58.

Athena only briefly cut the deficit under double digits from there.

Walton and McCray finished with 11 points apiece. Spencer Glenn had 10 for the Spartans.

Austin Brown led Athena with 20 points. DeAndre Newsome added 12 points and Tre Jackson pitched in 10.

It was the fourth win in the last six for Gates-Chili. The Spartans are starting to right the ship after an 0-4 start and now stand at 4-6.

Athena dropped to 5-7.