Fairport knocks out McQuaid on penalties

McQuaid had the better of the play for most of the evening.

Fairport had the better of the goalkeepers and that’s why they can keep playing.

Michael Nesser stopped three of the six penalty kicks he faced to give the Red Raiders a 4-3 victory in the Class AA championship tiebreak and a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Overtime ended in a 1-1 tie, allowing scholastic soccer its annual copout and a declaration of co-champions at Class AA for 2019.

Jude Rouhana boomed a long strike through the hands of the McQuaid keeper to give Fairport a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Nifty footwork in the penalty area by Andrew O’Hern allowed him enough space to poke home the equalizer for McQuaid with 14 minutes to play in the game.

Patrick Larkin was inserted as the goalkeeper for McQuaid in halftime. He made two dazzling saves in the first sudden death period to give the Knights a share of the Class AA title.

Fairport is now 13-3-3 and will advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinal against the Class A champ from Buffalo’s Section VI. The game is scheduled for 6pm at Hilton High School.

McQuaid ended its season at 14-2-2.