Levi Wright had not played quarterback all season. That changed last Wednesday and it turned out to be a good move for East High.

The senior passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns. On top of that, he ran for another 76 yards and two more scores. That’s 308 total yards and five combined touchdowns in a dominate win for the Eagles.

It was more than enough to make Wright–in his quarterback debut–our Player of the Week.