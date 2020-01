On a day of super games at East High on Saturday, Zecharia Harris-Scott had the final highlight.

The Eagles senior hit a tiebreaking game winner with three seconds left to give East an 82-80 win over Park School in a battle of top ten state teams.

Harris-Scott led East with 34 points in the win. He also had a double-double Wednesday, leading the Eagles to another victory. Harris-Scott scored 18 points to go with 11 rebounds.

It was more than enough to be our UR Med Player of the Week.