DeLyser leads Marion comeback win in sectional final

Chloe DeLyser began the night with the most goals in the history of United States girls high school soccer: 328.

Friday night, Marion needed just a couple more.

DeLyser scored once in the first half and added the game winner with 22 minutes to play as (1)Marion rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat (2)Wheatland-Chili in the Class C2 sectional final Friday night at Canandaigua.

It’s the second sectional championship in three seasons for the Black Knights.

Lindsay Clar scored both Wildcat goals in the game’s first 13 minutes. The second came on a beautiful 25 yard free kick she lofted into the top corner.

DeLyser responded eight minutes later on a far more ridiculous strike.

Off a throw in near the sideline, DeLyser curled away from the end line and into the middle of the field. From 25 yards away and outside the penalty area, she curled a shot that hit the far post inches under the crossbar and bounced in.

It’s the kind of shot the shows why Ohio State has her locked up for next season.

Marion got even 14 minutes into the second half and DeLyser provided the go-ahead goal four minutes later.

Jenna Crego made three saves to hold Wheatland at two goals.

Marion is now 18-1 and moves on to the Class C state qualifier Tuesday. The Knights will face Warsaw, who beat Williamson 3-1 on penalty kicks in the Class C1 final Friday night. The time and location for Tuesday’s game is to be announced.

Wheatland-Chili concluded their season at 18-2.