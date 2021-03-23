                                                                                                                         
March 27 2021 02:40 pm

Canandaigua’s Sam Bennett is Player of the Week

High School
Many athletes are showing their versatility this week, transitioning straight from basketball/hockey season into football/volleyball season.

Sam Bennett proved his versatility over a couple of hours Friday night.

The Canandaigua senior opened the football season with a kickoff return for a touchdown. He also run a punt back for a score and took a 53-yard reception to the house.

Three touchdowns in three quarters in three different ways helping the Braves to a week one win. That’s why Bennett is Player of the Week.

