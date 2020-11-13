Bernitt leads Fairport to sectional final

Jada Bernitt scored both second half goals for Fairport, including the game winner early in the fourth quarter, as the Red Raiders nipped Penfield 3-2 in a Class A field hockey semifinal in Penfield Thursday evening.

Jillian Ambler opened the scoring for Fairport in the first quarter, but Sierra Nakas poked home a rebound for (2)Penfield to get even at the half.

(3)Fairport got back in front late in the third quarter after Ambler’s determined nudge pushed the ball behind the goalie. Bernitt cleaned up from point blank range.

With only 17 second to play in the third, Caroline Blair got loose and scored just inside the far post to knot the game at two.

Early in the fourth Bernitt scored on another scramble play in front of the Penfield goal and the Red Raiders held on from there.

Fairport will face top seeded Webster Thomas in the title game. The Titans knocked off Hilton 2-0 in the other Class A semi on Thursday.

The championship game will be Monday night in Webster with game time TBD.