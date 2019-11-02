Athena, Sutherland take home boys soccer titles

Class A1 Final: (2)Athena 3, (4)Arcadia 2

Dylan Rice scored the game winner on a nearly full field run to give the Trojans their fourth sectional title in six seasons and their first since 2016.

Camden Englert opened the scoring three minutes into the game, potting a rebound off a Cooper LaValley shot.

Midway through the half, Othman Belhseine and Rice scored less than a minute apart to flip the game in Athena’s favor. The Trojans took the 2-1 lead to halftime.

Dino Begovic headed in a cross 20 minutes into the second half to get Arcadia even again at 2-2. Rice’s game winning gallop happened nine minutes later.

Athena improves to 15-2-2. Arcadia closed their season at 12-7.

Class A2 Final: (1)Sutherland 1, (2)Wayne 0

Dylan Kladstrup did it again.

The Knights junior, who is among the top scorers in Section Five this season, scored the game’s only goal in the 64th minute to give Sutherland their second sectional title in three years.

It was Kladstrup’s 20th goal this season. Sutherland controlled play most of the game.

Sutherland improves to 17-1-1. Wayne ended their season at 15-3-1.

Athena will face Sutherland in the Class A state qualifier Tuesday night. Kickoff is 5p at Spencerport High School.