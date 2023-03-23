EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For Music in our Schools Month, a local school district is looking for help from the community to keep its tradition of music celebration afloat. Leanna Zito who is the Elementary Band Director at East Rochester says what they’ve done so far.

“Our musicals, our kaleidoscope concert, and then we have our Celtic group that performs on St. Patrick’s Day,” she shared.

But what’s a celebration of music without instruments? Zito says the music program is in need of instruments to be donated to the school.

“Some students feel like they can’t try an instrument if they can’t afford it,” said Zito. “So its important that schools have those instruments and that opportunity for kids to have those opportunities to just be good at something and feel successful.”

She said that whatever is donated is helpful to the program due to there being limited space within the school’s budget, so any will do.

To donate to the school, she says you can bring it to the office and drop it off there.