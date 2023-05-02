ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s graduation season! — a time when college and university students will cross the stage in their caps and gowns and receive their degrees.

Several schools revealed the plans for where and when their students will cross the stage and how their loved ones will be able to watch their achievements take place.

Below is a list of the commencement ceremony plans for Rochester-area colleges and universities:

University of Rochester:

UR’s 173rd Commencement Ceremony will kick off a series of events and celebrations for the university’s Class of 2023.

The commencement ceremony will honor students of all graduates, degrees, and schools. The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 12 at 9 a.m. and will be located at Fauver Stadium on the River Campus.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on UR’s website at 8:30 a.m. It will have Spanish and Mandarin captions available for users.

Eastman School of Music

The Eastman School of Music will be having three graduation ceremonies for certain graduating students.:

On May 12 at 9 p.m. in Fauver Stadium on the River Campus , the University-wide commencement ceremony will take place — complete with a performance from the Eastman Wind Ensemble.

at in , the will take place — complete with a performance from the Following that ceremony, the ceremony for DMA and Ph.D. graduates will be held at Kodak Hall at 2 p.m.

and will be held at On May 13, the ceremony for Bachelor of Medicine, Master of Arts, and Master of Music graduates will be held at the Kodak Center at 9 a.m. It will feature a speech from Mark Volpe, former president of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a performance by the Eastman Trombone Choir.

Monroe Community College

A general commencement ceremony for Monroe Community College students will be held Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be located at the Blue Cross Arena. Students who graduated in August and December 2022 are invited to participate.

RIT

RIT’s graduation ceremony will celebrate the Class of 2023 on May 12 and 13. Organizers of the ceremony divided students up based on the degrees they are graduating with. More information on the schedule can be found on RIT’s website.

In addition, RIT is celebrating Grad Week to honor the Class of 2023. They will have ceremonies honoring Black graduates and a “Rainbow Graduation” for LGBTQ+ students. A full schedule of events and activities during Grad Week can be found here.

Roberts Wesleyan University

On May 13, Roberts Wesleyan University will be celebrating the achievement of over 500 students receiving their degrees. Family, friends, and staff will have the opportunity to celebrate with them at two in-person ceremonies at the Voller Atheltic Center.

Age and Graduate Enrollment students will walk the stage at 9:30 a.m. Undergraduates and those in the BELL program will walk at 2 p.m.

St. John Fisher University

St. John Fisher will be having eight commencement ceremonies for their various schools on May 10, May 12, and May 13. A full list of the ceremonies can be found here.

All of the ceremonies will be held at the Ralph C. Wilson Athletic Center Fieldhouse. the ceremonies will be live-streamed and displayed in certain areas of the campus.

Nazareth University

Three ceremonies will be held separately at Nazareth University. The graduate commencement ceremony will be on May 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Undergraduates with a Bachelor of Science degree will have their ceremony on May 13 from 10 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. Following that, the final ceremony for undergraduate students will be from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

All three commencement ceremonies will be held in the Golisano Training Center. No tickets are necessary for the ceremonies and they will be livestreamed on Nazareth’s website.

SUNY Brockport

On May 12, 2023, SUNY Brockport’s commencement ceremony for students in the Education, Health, and Human Services schools will be held from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Following that ceremony, students of the Arts & Sciences and Business & Management schools will be from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

SUNY Geneseo

On May 20, there will be two commencement ceremonies at SUNY Geneseo. The first takes place at 10 a.m. and the second takes place at 2 p.m. — both taking place in the Wilson Ice Arena. Students of different degrees are divided between the two ceremonies.

Another commencement ceremony will be held for students receiving a master’s degree — this will take place on May 12 at 7 p.m. in the Alice Austin Theatre at Brodie Hall.

The ceremonies on May 20 will be live-streamed on SUNY Geneseo’s website here.

Hobart and William Smith Colleges

The commencement ceremony for the graduating seniors of Hobart and William Smith Colleges will take place on the Quad starting at 9 a.m. on May 21.

If the weather doesn’t permit the ceremony to take place, it will be moved to the Bristol Field House and begin at 10 a.m.

Keuka College

The ceremony for Keuka College will take place on May 20 at 10 a.m. Further details will be announced soon on Keuka College’s website.

Graduating students are asked to report to the “robing area” in Lightner Library 45 minutes before the beginning of the ceremony to ensure that they have regalia on properly.

The ceremony will be live-streamed for families and friends to watch. Further details will be announced on the day of the ceremony on Keuka College’s homepage.

Some of these colleges and universities require tickets for families and friends to purchase ahead of time in order to attend the ceremonies in person. Most, however, offer live streaming so they can virtually attend the ceremonies.