Thursday marked move-in day for the University of Rochester’s class of 2025.

University officials say this is actually the largest incoming class in the college’s history, consisting of about 1,500 students.

Those students coming from 44 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and more than 50 other countries.

International students make up a quarter of the class. Only around 100 students in the class are from the Rochester area.