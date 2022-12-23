ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced that most activities on the River Campus and the Eastman School of Music have been canceled Friday as a result of the winter storm.

According to the University, essential services and some dining services will be available on both campuses. Students needing health services should call (585)-275-2662 and those needing counseling services should call (585)-275-3113. Strong Memorial Hospital will remain fully operational.

The University also announced that shuttle services will remain operational, however, students should expect delays due to the weather conditions.

Libraries on the UR River Campus will be closed on Friday.

Essential staff and Medical Center employees are expected to report for work at all locations unless told otherwise.