Increase of sexual violence reports at University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The University of Rochester has seen an increase in the number of sexual violence reports, according to the New York State Education Department.

Under state law, all colleges must submit annual data on reported incidents of sexual violence.

The university says the rise in reports is due to increased training and education on campus, the addition of three case investigators and a full time employee whose job is to help students understand how to report a sexual assault.

A spokesperson with the U of R shared the following statement from the school on Sunday:

“The University of Rochester is committed to ensuring a safe living and learning environment for all of our students, and in the past two years especially, the staff working on Title IX matters within the Office of Equity and Inclusion have dramatically increased training and education efforts so that students are much more aware of reporting sexual misconduct and seeking help. Three case investigators have been added to the Office of Equity and Inclusion recently, and a full-time staff member within the office has been dedicated to helping students understand their reporting options, including clarifying how to make a report, and the types of reports that can be made (anonymous, internal investigation only, or criminal investigation). This has encouraged greater reporting—particularly the ability for an individual to file an anonymous report—and has helped significantly reduce any underreporting of sexual misconduct on our campuses. We view the increase in reporting as a positive sign of students’ willingness to report and place their trust in the University to resolve their concerns and provide them with support and resources.“

