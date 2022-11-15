ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thinking about college soon? To help families better understand financial aid availability, and how to sign up, The Rochester Education Foundation is hosting a free explainer session on the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).

The session will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Edgerton R Center on 41 Backus Street.

The event will give hands-on support for high school students who will continue their education in college and will be filling out the FAFSA.

FAFSA is a federal program that helps people with student aid. Filling out the FAFSA determines whether you qualify for federal grants, loans, and additional potential aid, and is one of the ways families can maximize their grant and scholarship eligibility.

In the past few months, President Joe Biden has been attempting to push a debt relief program for students who have government loans obtained through programs like FAFSA. However, this has stalled out in federal courts following several appeals.

For those unable to attend the November 19 session, there is another session being offered on December 10 at the Jackson R Center.