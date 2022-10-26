ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — College is expensive, and it all starts with submitting an application, which can cost anywhere from $50 to $150 per school.

For a limited time, SUNY is allowing students to apply to five schools completely free.

From now until Sunday, November 6, students looking to apply to colleges can apply to up to five SUNY schools free of charge. Officials say the trial can save students up to $250.

There are 64 SUNY schools across the state that students can choose to apply to.

How to apply

By using the “Common App,” which lets you apply to each SUNY school from one place, users will see a comment indicating that it is “free application week” that you’ll need to check. Once that is done, SUNY takes care of the application fee for you.

There’s also the ApplySUNY site where you can simultaneously apply to multiple campuses at once, with all required application materials hosted in one place. Once you get to the payment page of the application process, your first five campus application fees will be waived.

The application cost waiver ends on November 6, so get applying.