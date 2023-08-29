ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University announced that Fisher Dining Services remained the number one spot as the best college food in New York and one of the best in the nation.

The university has stayed at the number-one spot in New York for six consecutive years, according to Niche.com’s rankings. In the list of the top college food services in the nation, it ranked at number five, with over 1,000 other institutions included in the ranking.

Fisher Dining Services serves their students a wide range of foods at Ward-Haffey Dining Hall, Latin food at Sono Grill, and popular Starbucks items at the Cyber Cafe.

Outside of these rankings, St. John Fisher has ranked second in the states’ best college campuses and best college dorms lists.

For a look at what other colleges and universities made the list, you can check out Niche’s 2024 Best College Food list by clicking here.