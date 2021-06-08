St. John Fisher College will require COVID-19 vaccination for upcoming academic year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College is the latest local university to announce it will require all students and employees to be vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

“St. John Fisher College is implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all students and employees, as well as temporary workers and independent contractors, for the 2021-2022 academic year,” a post on the college’s website reads. “Religious and medical exemptions will be considered, and additional accommodations will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

According to the post, all members of the campus community must be fully vaccinated by August 1, 2021.

Other local colleges requiring vaccination for the upcoming academic year include the University of Rochester, RIT, and Nazareth College.