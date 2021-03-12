St. John Fisher College will not rescind Rudy Giuliani’s honorary degree

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has returned to the question of whether to bring a criminal case against the former New York mayor, focusing at least in part on whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the case. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College’s Board of Trustees voted Friday on whether it would rescind the 2015 honorary degree for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the results of the vote were that the degree would not be rescinded.

A statement from the board of trustees Friday:

“In January, the St. John Fisher College Board of Trustees was made aware of requests to rescind the honorary degree that the College bestowed upon former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani in 2015 for his leadership during the 9/11 tragedy.

The College prides itself on respecting the opinions expressed by all inside and outside of the Fisher community. The matter of rescinding an honorary degree is within the purview of the College’s Board of Trustees, as is the authority to grant the distinction.

After extensive Board deliberations, the Board today voted on whether to rescind the honorary degree. A decision either to grant an honorary degree, or rescind an honorary degree, requires a two-thirds (2/3) majority of the entire Board, which was not achieved. No further action will be taken.”