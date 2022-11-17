ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT hosted an event held by regional political and corporate leaders called “Chips 101.”

Experts at the event discussed the science of semiconductors and focused on local contributions to the development of computer chips. They also discussed the process of production of chips and the assembly for devices.

The event also featured a demonstration where students were able to work hands-on with their projects.

Doreen Edwards, the dean of RIT Kate Gleason College of Engineering said the event gave students a step ahead for a future in engineering.

“To the best of my knowledge, we are the only Bachelor of Science degree in microelectronic engineering,” said RIT Kate Gleason College of Engineering Dean Doreen Edwards. “And a lot of what our students see at the undergrad level, most students would not see until graduate school, so we have a really nice program.”