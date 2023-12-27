ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large group of students and faculty at RIT have created and released a video game.

“That Damn Goat” was created by nearly sixty students and staff members and was released onto Steam, a distribution company that releases downloadable games for PC. The group is working to release the game for the Nintendo Switch.

According to the game’s description on Steam, it is a multiplayer game where players are competing to control a crown while a goat “does everything in its (omnipotent) power to get in the way.”

The game was a project that was years in the making, first entering development in 2020 and bringing together all nine colleges.