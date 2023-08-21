ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday marks move-in day for some college students in the Rochester area, including at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

RIT said that they are expecting over 3,000 first-year and transfer students and they are typically some of the first college students to arrive for school.

Stephen Rizzolo is one of the freshmen on campus Monday and he explained what the process of moving in was like.

“It was a pretty easy process,” Rizzolo explained. “The people here are really nice and they are very comforting and helped you move in, so it was a pretty easy process I would say.”

The incoming class is prepared for their time at RIT, with an average high school GPA of 93. Not only that, 60 of the students graduated as first in their class!