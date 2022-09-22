ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to support Rochester students planning to get into college, the Rochester City School District announced the dates for this year’s FAFSA Fest on Thursday.

The events are scheduled for October 19 at East High School from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The other two events will be held on November 19 at the Edgerton R-Center and December 10 at the Jackson R-Center.

The events will provide students and families the opportunity to learn about financial aid by offering counselors who can answer questions about paying for higher education. These counselors will also help them fill out the FAFSA — a service that is crucial, according to officials.

“I remember filling out my FAFSA form. Both my parents went to college,” said Mayor Malik Evans. “I had three older brothers and sisters that went to college, but that form was still intimidating for us who were familiar with it. So imagine if you don’t have access to anyone who may have had experience with higher education — what that form means.”