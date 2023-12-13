SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Rochester Institute of Technology worked with the Syracuse Regional Authority on a new retail lounge at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

RIT’s College of Art and Design worked with SRAA to develop this new automated retail lounge located on the first level of the airport, pre-security checkpoint, which was unveiled Wednesday. Attendees had the opportunity to hear brief speeches and enjoy samples from vendors whose offerings are featured in the new lounge.

Representatives from the SRAA, RIT College of Art and Design, and Visit Syracuse all came to the grand opening.

This new lounge will be the first available before security and the second overall as another lounge from Escape Lounges opened this past summer and features a 2,800-square-foot lounge that accommodates up to 54 guests.

The escape lounge also features multiple local businesses crafted materials and produce, including unlimited, fresh, and locally sourced food options, and a full bar and coffee service.