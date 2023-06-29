ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Reaction is pouring in from Rochester area universities in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to limit the consideration of race in college admissions.

The University of Rochester said in a statement that its legal team is reviewing the potential impact on its operations, and added “fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging is a central tenet of our institutional vision and values.”

In a message, Nazareth said that they will remain committed to equity and to keep the university’s community diverse.

They also clarified that their admissions process does not use race as a factor in their decisions and instead used a holistic admissions review process to assess a student’s authenticity.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and the Board of Trustees also put out a statement calling the decision “egregious” and that it will have serious impacts on students and families. They too say they will remain committed to diversity and equity in their schools.

The Supreme Court announced that Harvard and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s admissions practices did not comply with the 14th Amendment’s equal protection rule. The court ruled that race can no longer be a factor in college admissions.

“Today, the US Supreme Court attempted to pull our nation backwards in the journey toward equity and civil rights with an egregious ruling that will have serious impacts on students and families seeking the American dream of opportunity through higher education.

“Race-conscious admissions policies have enriched our institutions and our nation. Yet despite the existence of race-conscious admissions policies, Black and Latino students, along with other groups, are still underrepresented across institutions of higher education as students, faculty members, and administrators. Today’s decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made, by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges. As Justice Sotomayor wrote in dissent: ‘The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.’

“At SUNY, our resolve to provide opportunity for all has never been stronger. The commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will continue to be a factor in every goal we pursue, every program we create, every policy we promulgate, and every decision we make.

“On behalf of the students we serve; the faculty and staff who make SUNY a place of excellence; and the communities and employers that rely on SUNY’s diversity for their own success, we know that no court ruling – however misguided – can shake our understanding that our pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion, within the law, will always be integral to ensuring that SUNY is the best public system of higher education in the country.”

“Today the United States Supreme Court issued an important ruling regarding affirmative action in higher education. Specifically, the court ruled that colleges and universities can no longer consider race as a specific, express factor in admissions.

The Supreme Court did not rule out race completely in admission programs, saying, “nothing prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.”

Supreme Court decisions are complex, and legal experts spend years analyzing their impact. It’s certainly not possible for me or anyone at Nazareth University to assess — only hours after the ruling — how this decision will ultimately impact society or Nazareth. I can, however, share our initial institutional reaction, and provide context regarding what, if any, effect this ruling might have on Nazareth’s admissions processes.

First and foremost, it’s important to reiterate that Nazareth remains deeply committed to equity in every facet of our campus community. Nazareth recognizes that there have been, and continue to be, unacceptable gaps and failures in higher education attainment by race and ethnicity. This not only negatively impacts individuals, but also our community, and society. Equity is a core, guiding strategic value, and a commitment to equity is central to our mission. Regardless of today’s ruling, we’ll continue seeking to establish equity and access for all of our students, faculty, and staff.

Nazareth also understands that diverse campus communities help all students to thrive in college and beyond. Experience working and living side by side in a diverse community, and learning about historical and contemporary dynamics of diversity, prepares students for their future, and improves our nation and the world.

That said, while Nazareth makes diversity and equity a guiding priority, it’s important to clarify that Nazareth’s admissions process does not use race as a factor in admissions decisions.

Nazareth has long used a holistic admissions review process, understanding and appreciating each student’s authenticity and possibilities. Students are never reduced to a “check box” — for race or any other single identity characteristic. Therefore, this ruling will not interrupt our admissions process.

Diversity and equity have been guiding lights for Nazareth College, and now Nazareth University, since our founding. This ruling does not change this. In many ways, it actually enhances the importance of these elements of our mission, and amplifies the need for Nazareth to be steadfast in our commitments to building a diverse and informed campus community, and diverse and informed changemakers for our world.“

The U.S. Supreme Court released its decision on the validity of race or ethnicity as recognized criteria in university admissions. The University of Rochester is carefully reviewing the decision with our legal team and others to determine the potential impact on our operations. Fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging is a central tenet of our institutional vision and values and extends to policies and practices for admissions, recruitment, and employment in accordance with the principles of equal opportunity and in compliance with applicable laws. While we undergo this analysis, we once again affirm the University’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we recognize that higher education and society at-large benefit from the diversity of thought that emerges from the open exchange of ideas among people from different backgrounds, identities, experiences, and beliefs.