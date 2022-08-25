ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College welcomes first-year and transfer students to the campus on the college’s move-in day Thursday.

College officials said that students would not only spend the day moving into their dorms, but they will also enjoy events planned by the school, such as a picnic with Nazareth’s President Beth Paul, a candlelight ceremony, and Flyer Fest — a carnival-style festival.

On Friday, the students will partake in “Naz in Action,” where students perform community service throughout Rochester. Officials said this gives Nazareth students to be introduced to the Rochester community.

The classes for Nazareth’s fall semester begin on Monday, August 29.