ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Nazareth is celebrating 100 years of service, officials announced on Thursday they will become a university.

“The change to Nazareth University aligns our heritage and mission with higher education institutions around the globe and solidifies the influence of a Nazareth degree,” said Chairman John Drain of Nazareth’s Board of Trustees. “Nazareth University further showcases our rich history of educating true changemakers. We are an inclusive environment that instills community and belonging as life-long values.

Officials said that, once the New York State Board of Regents approves the school’s university status, the name Nazareth University will take effect on June 1, 2023.

This announcement comes after St. John Fisher and Roberts-Wesleyan recently became universities — St. John Fisher officially became a university back in July and Roberts-Wesleyan made the switch to a university back in September.