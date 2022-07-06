ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth College announced the campus will be hosting a summer college fair on Thursday, July 14.

Officials said college-bound students across New York will be welcomed to the campus for the college fair to receive information about applying, financial aid, etc.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from over 30 colleges and universities, including the University of Rochester, RIT, St. John Fisher, Monroe Community College, and others.

The event will be held inside the Golisano Training Center on campus from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A full list of all the colleges and universities participating in the college fair is available here.