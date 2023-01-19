ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe Community College will receive funding to expand the college’s Applied Technologies Center, Congressman Joe Morelle announced Thursday.

Morelle, alongside Monroe County Executive Adam Bell and MCC President Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna, announced that MCC will receive $3.5 million in funding from the Community Project Funding award to expand the center.

MCC’s Applied Technologies Center offers career opportunities for students through technical education and industry-based training. The center offers programs in automotive technologies, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, precision machining, and optical systems technology.

“By providing opportunities through hands-on training, apprenticeships, and career guides, the MCC Applied Technologies Center is already producing much-needed talent for our regional workforce,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “Now, thanks to $3.5 Million in funding I helped secure, they’ll be able to expand highly successful programs housed in ATC to help connect more students with the tools, resources, and experience they need to thrive in the workforce.

“With federal funding support, MCC will be able to offer increased opportunities for more residents, especially those in historically underrepresented communities, to earn industry-recognized credentials and immediately begin high-demand careers that pay family-sustaining wages,” Dr. Burt-Nanna added.