Middlebury College has switched to remote instruction and postponed in-person events for the rest of the semester because of a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school said Thursday evening that 34 new cases have been confirmed on campus, bringing the total number to 49 active student cases and one employee case.

“While many of the new cases we have identified appear to be connected, occurring in clusters among people who socialize together, an increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 increases the likelihood of broader community transmission,” the college said in a message to the school community. “Given the timing of this increase, coinciding with the end of the fall semester and imminent student departures, we have decided to move immediately to remote instruction and postpone in-person events.”

The switch includes all classes that meet on Friday, “final exams, and all formal and informal events, including athletics competitions and performing arts,” the school said.

Middlebury is also encouraging students who are able to leave early for the holiday break to do so.

More than 99% of students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and many have already received booster doses, Middlebury said.

“Rising student cases that require isolation, ongoing transmission, and the few days remaining in the semester warrant the change to remote instruction,” the school said.

The school said it is still receiving results from COVID-19 tests taken earlier this week.