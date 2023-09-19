ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several colleges and universities in the Greater Rochester Area were recognized in a few US News rankings.

Many of these schools showed up in lists of prestigious universities and best colleges. Some of these institutions have even been ranked in the 20s on some of these lists!

Below is a breakdown of each college and university’s current rankings and appearances on these lists:

St. John Fisher University

St. John Fisher announced that the university has ranked in multiple spots in the “Best Colleges” feature for US News & World Report.

According to the list, St. John Fisher University ranked #43 on the “Best Value Schools” list of 2023-2024.

Other lists that the university ranked on included the 2023-2024 National Universities category (#185), Top Performers on Social Mobility (#93), the lists for Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs and Best Undergraduate Business Programs (#183 and #353), and the Best Colleges for Veterans list (#129).

University of Rochester

According to the university’s rankings, the University of Rochester has ranked #47 on the list of “National Universities.”

In addition, it also ranked #30 in “Best Value Schools” and #74 on the “Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs,” and #23 in nursing.

The university also received recognition for it’s business, finance, computer science, and psychology programs.

Nazareth University

Nazareth University was also ranked in the “Best Value School” list, but it recently jumped up to #30 in regional rankings.

Nazareth has also ranked in the top tier of universities for the “Best Regional Universities North” list at #54.

For the “Best Colleges for Veterans” list, the university ranked #23 and also ranked #31 in the Undergraduate Teaching rankings.

RIT

In U.S. News’ “National University” list, RIT ranked 98th out of 443 colleges and universities in the nation.

In the list of “Best Value Schools,” RIT also ranked as #43 in that list. The college was also given recognition for its game/simulation development, cybersecurity, analytics, and it’s undergraduate engineering, computer science, and business programs.

SUNY Brockport

Along with Nazareth University, SUNY Brockport ranked in the list of “Best Regional Universities North” at #64 — jumping 11 spots compared to how they ranked last year.

The university also reached #63 as the best-value school in the northern region. According to SUNY Brockport, three out of four of its students receive scholarships.

SUNY Brockport was also recognized for its undergraduate programs in nursing, computer science, psychology, and business. It also ranked #28 in the Top Colleges for Veterans list, #28 on the Top Performers on Social Mobility, and #21 on the Top Public Schools, Regional Universities North list.