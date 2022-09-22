BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. DeAnna R. Burt-Nanna was inaugurated on Thursday as Monroe Community College’s sixth president.

Thursday’s ceremony — reflecting the theme of “Transforming Together” — was held at the college’s Brighton Campus. Among those in attendance were Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

Dr. Burt-Nanna first assumed the college’s residence in May 2021 after her role as the vice president of student and academic affairs at South Central College in Minnesota. She has over two decades of higher education leadership experience.

Since assuming the role as the college’s president, she aimed at ensuring the college’s mission was to prioritize equity, education, and economic development.