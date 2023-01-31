ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will be a keynote speaker at RIT’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday.

The event, titled “Expressions of King’s Legacy,” will explore and celebrate the impact that the work of Dr. King left — with Hannah-Jones headlining the event.

Hannah-Jones spent her journalistic career investigating racial injustices. She is the creator of “The 1619 Project,” a journalism project that began in 2019 that explores the United States’s history and impact of slavery. The book adaptation became a New York Times bestseller and the project recently expanded into a mini-series on Hulu.

She has earned many awards for her journalistic work, including a Pulitzer Prize, a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards, and the MacArthur Fellowship, to name a few.

In addition to Hannah-Jones, the event will also feature a performance by the RIT Gospel Choir and poetry by student Daniel Aisogun.

Those looking to attend RIT’s event must register on RIT’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion website.