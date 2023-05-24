ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Excelsior Scholarship application is now open for students going into the 2023-2024 year, according to Governor Hochul.

The award will give eligible students the opportunity to attend a SUNY or CUNY school tuition-free.

Governor Hochul said that the scholarship will provide students with middle to lower-income access to affordable college education.

“At a time when economic disparities are widening, it is more important than ever that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed,” said Hochul. “I encourage all who are interested to apply to this critical program that will help countless New Yorkers climb the ladder of success.”

In order to qualify for the Excelsior Scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

Students must come from households with federal-adjusted incomes of up to $125,000.

They must plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college.

Complete 30 credits per year towards their program, including in summer and winter terms.

Be on track to graduate with an associate’s degree in two years or a bachelor’s in four years.

The application is available for first-time students entering the Fall 2023 term and for current students who have not received the scholarship.

Students who may be eligible for the scholarship may apply on the Higher Education Services Corporation’s website. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2023.