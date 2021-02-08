YMCA cuts hundreds of local jobs, cites financial impact from pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds local YMCA of Greater Rochester employees who were furlough last year will not be retuning.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, 365 employees that were furloughed at 11 sites in the Finger Lakes region, became permanent on February 3.

These employees were originally furloughed on March 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WARN notes cites, “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19,” as the reason for this latest notice.

Additionally, 18 employees that were furloughed at a Corning Branch, also became permanent.

YMCA of Greater Rochester Communications Manager Ashley Doerzbacher issued the following statement Monday:

“Due to the ongoing financial impacts of the pandemic, and to remain compliant with New York State and Federal WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Acts, any employee whose furlough began on March 15, 2020, and remained on furloughed, was sent a WARN Notice the week of February 1.

This amended WARN Notice was sent to inform employees their furlough turned into a permanent lay-off. These layoffs are a direct result of the effects of the long-term COVID-19 crisis, and the YMCA of Greater Rochester’s inability to access any Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP) funding.

The lack of PPP, in addition to capacity limitations remaining at 33%, hinder the YMCA of Greater Rochester’s ability to bring staff fully back to prior levels.“

