Closings
Wednesday is the deadline to update banking information for your stimulus payment

Economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — There’s still time to submit your bank account information in order to get your $1,200 stimulus payment faster, but that window is quickly closing.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that people have a deadline of 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday to submit direct deposit information.

The Treasury Department has sent nearly 130 million payments totaling $218 billion thus far, but about 20 million people are still waiting to receive the funds. Mailing out payments is a long process, considering the Treasury can only print a limited number of checks each week.

“We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”

After the deadline, the government will start sending millions of paper checks that will arrive later this month and into June.

The Get My Payment tool is updated every day and can also be used to check the status of your stimulus check.

In addition, the non-filer tool allows people who do not typically file tax returns to submit their bank account information.

Payments will automatically be sent to individuals receiving government benefits through Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement or Veterans Affairs.

