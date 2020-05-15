Mayor Warren’s budget proposal includes ‘modest’ property tax increase to offset revenue loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren presented the 2020-2021 budget proposal for the City of Rochester Friday.

The mayor said this year’s budget faces unique challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This public health crisis has turned into a fiscal crisis for Rochester and cities across the country,” Mayor Warren said.

Mayor Warren says the city stands to lose 15%, or more than $24 million, in sales tax revenue as a consequence of the coronavirus. Despite the loss in revenue, the mayor says the city will maintain essential services and employees.

“Glad to say each Rochester police officer and firefighter will continue to serve our community in the coming year,” Mayor Warren said. “This proposal also maintains refuse and recycling services.”

To offset some of the revenue lost, the mayor is proposing a “modest property tax residents” which would cost city residents an extra $100 per year, approximately.

Earlier this month, Warren announced that 403 city employees will be impacted by a “personnel reduction” as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to take a toll.

Mayor Warren announced that the layoffs will save the city $2.1 million this year and next fiscal year. The layoff breakdown includes 178 furloughs, 208 job shares, and 17 separations. Warren added that 25 employees from the mayor’s office were included in the personnel reductions.

Last month, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that factoring in lost revenue from sales tax, hotel and motel tax, fees, and a potential loss in state aid, the county projects it could be short anywhere from $68 to $122 million in total.

