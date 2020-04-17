WATCH LIVE: Bello discusses economic development, small businesses during outbreak

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT will live stream from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is hosting a virtual press conference to discuss how Monroe County is supporting economic development and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello will be joined by Ana Liss, Acting Director of the Monroe County Department of Planning & Economic Development, and Lydia Birr, Senior Economic Development Specialist.

On Thursday, county health officials announced there have been 62 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 49 new cases since 24 hours prior.

