University of Rochester ‘committed’ to setting $15 minimum wage by end of 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester announced Wednesday a commitment to set its minimum wage to $15 per hour by the end of next year.

“We are very pleased to be able to announce our commitment to raising the minimum wage for University employment to $15 per hour by December 2022,” said University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf. “This is an acknowledgement of our obligation, not only as the largest employer and safety-net provider in the region, but also as a mission-driven institution committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. Structural racism — exacerbated by the pandemic — is disproportionately impacting our most vulnerable in our community. We have a moral responsibility to our lowest wage employees — many of whom have performed essential duties during the COVID pandemic—and the greater Rochester community to take this important step.”

Officials say the wage increase at UR will be implemented in two stages, beginning in December 2021 and concluding in December 22.

According to officials, the University of Rochester is the fifth largest private sector employer in New York state, the largest private employer in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region, and through UR Medicine, the largest health care systemin Upstate NewYork.

The university is a member of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, which was founded in 2015 with goals of improving quality of life by reducing poverty.

“The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative applauds the University of Rochester for making this critically important commitment to their employees and to our entire community,” said Aqua Porter, RMAPI executive director. “We know that we can only bring meaningful poverty reduction to Rochester when partners work together toward our common goals, and this commitment from our region’s largest employer to move closer to a living wage is a significant step in the right direction. This decision from President Sarah Mangelsdorf, along with the university’s leadership team, will have a long-lasting and powerful effect on Rochester and truly embodies the university’s pledge to improve the health and well-being of our community in a quest to become ever better.”