Understanding The Great Resignation: ‘A fairer term for it may be the great shift’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic is causing many Americans to re-evaluate their lives, especially in the workforce.

Some are calling it the “Great Resignation”; People are retiring early, or searching for better-paying jobs.

This unemployment graph from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a clear spike in unemployment at the start of the pandemic. It’s decreasing over time, but still not at pre-pandemic levels.

Lindsay McCutchen, president and CEO of Career Start says a better term for the ‘movement’ could be “The Great Shift.”

A shift in mindset, meaning, rethinking priorities in life.

“People had to assess whether they want to do the traditional 9-5, traditional salary, whether or not they want to live here when remote work was being offered,” she said.

She says this also incudes reflection on the kind of manager you want. Do you feel like you’re appreciated in the workplace? McCutchen says the massive vacancy for employment is not industry specific.

But it is especially tricky for essential-service industries, like EMS. They need high-skilled employees fast.

It’s causing them to get creative, with programs like ‘Earn While You Learn’; a local certification program offering intense, paid training, in just 8-months.

“The best thing any company could do, one of the best things, is to make an easy seamless training program, to help retain people, and if they turnover, they’re always ready to get the next one,” she said.

If you’re looking to reevaluate your career path, whether you want to work remotely, or earn more money – McCutchen says now is a good time.

Just as long as it’s not impulsive, and wherever you’re going, you feel valued.

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics says over six million jobs were added to the workforce, since President Biden came into office.