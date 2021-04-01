Small business job growth hits first significant gain since start of pandemic, Paychex study says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A study from Paychex shows increases in jobs growth last month across the nation. This time last year, many small businesses in New York were shut.

“So, since the pandemic obviously, we’ve seen a pretty big dip. We’re working out of a pretty big hole right now” said Frank Fiorille, Vice President of Risk, Compliance, and Data Analytics at Paychex.

However, Fiorille says a new study is showing the biggest gain in small business hires nationally since the start of the pandemic. Last month’s 0.30% increase was the best in eight years.

“We saw a rise in the employment index, a rise in wages, and a rise in hours worked,” Fiorille said.

For the US, he says this is promising as the weeks press on, but what does it mean for our region?

“Very ‘bullish’ of the outlook for small businesses, not only in the U.S., but also in Rochester,” he said.

Fiorille says he expect things to really pick up here in spring and summer as shots go into arms and life returns to a more normal pace.

“We’re probably going to expand hours, bring back some menu items,” said John Cannon of Glen Edith Coffee.

Cannon says his front-of-house business has been steadily increasing. As more people get vaccinated he says, the more are coming back in for a fresh hot cup. He doesn’t want to make any big predictions, but he’s feeling confident.

“I think we’re going to be bringing more staff back, the outdoor seating is going to be a whole lot easier,” he said.

“Things are looking good, we’re currently hiring for part-time,” says Daniel Mejack of Parkleigh.

But Mejack says there’s a small problem.

“We’re seeing far less applicants than we usually do. Our suspicion is the people who are on unemployment are still getting that extra $300 per week,” he said.

Fiorelle says the government has been a big help over the past year to throw money at this pandemic problem to keep employees and businesses afloat. Because of that Fiorille says, “Things seem to be coming back very, very strong.”

Paychex said in a press release the Small Business Jobs Index increased to 94.25 in March. While the index remains 4.03% below its March 2020 level, last month’s 0.30% increase has been the most significant one-month gain since 2013.

Another leading indicator they said of economic strength: Hourly earnings reaching 2.98% in its fourth consecutive month of growth. Weekly earnings also increased, rising to 3.58%, a result of growth in weekly hours worked.

Paychex says their study also showed job growth improved in all four U.S. regions in March, as well as in 18 of the 20 states, and 16 of the 20 metros analyzed.