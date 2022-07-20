ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A peak in travel is behind us, according to AAA, and with the lower demand comes lower gas prices.

Currently, the state average is just over four dollars and sixty cents – down about ten cents from last week. The reason has to do with a few things.

“Don’t get me wrong, summer travel is in full swing, a lot of people are still taking road trips, but the demand has just tapered off a little bit since that holiday weekend,” said Elizabeth Carey with AAA. “So the lower demand and lower oil prices have brought down prices.”

Carey said oil prices dropped below 100 dollars a barrel last week — which is good, but they may not be here to stay.

“When they came down last week, it was great, we see that reflection. Right now they’re up though,” she said. “Hopefully they don’t go up any higher, that might mean the wholesale prices of gas will go up higher when stations buy the next supply of gas again.”

Carey says oil prices came down in part because there was fear of global recession. “There’s a lot of marketing and global conditions that go into these prices,” she said. “The market reflection is based on those trends, then it started to go up again based on geopolitical factors.”

Dave Young, local CPA, said that with all this fluctuation, now might be the time to consider rewards programs at local stations or paying cash-only for discounts.

“There’s no rule against having two places to get rewards, it’s an easy way to save maybe 10 cents a gallon,” said Young.

The only modern downside to rewards programs is privacy, so people must make sure they’re giving info to an organization they know and trust.

“Someone may be tracking what you are doing, but okay, it’s probably worth the money you’re going to save,” said Young.

Young said it’s important to remember that the gas tax being capped right now will eventually come back so people should prepare now.

Some other tips: find a station you pass by often, like on your way to work, start using rewards, and make a budget while you have the time.

“It’s almost impossible to do life today without a budget,” said Young. “Then you see everything coming in and going out and you can start making decisions.”

The average price of gas in Rochester is about ten cents higher than the state average, but down about seven cents from last week.