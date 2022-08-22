ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — There have been many factors playing a role in the housing market changing for consumers like Covid-19 and overall supply and demand.

The month of July was an even more sluggish month for the U.S. housing market. As sales from pre-owned homes fell 6% and about a 20% drop from a year ago.

Experts say we’re witnessing a housing recession in terms of declining home sales and home building. However, it’s not a recession in home prices. inventory remains tight and prices continue to rise nationally with nearly 40% of homes still commanding the full list price.

So to be clear, homes are still selling.

In fact, experts say home sales growth is expected to increase by 6.6% in the year 2022.

About 45 million millennials are in the prime for first time home buying and the demand for housing is expected to stay strong.

Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.

“There’s opinions all over the place about a housing recession in Rochester, New York and the Monroe County area. I don’t see it quite as much,” Weeks said. “I read a lot of news across the U.S. People have to remember that from California to New York — from coast to coast — it’s not the same market. You’re also going to have niche markets from Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. I don’t believe the Rochester market is hitting a recession — but that’s my opinion.”

He says there is help to maneuver the sting of inflation if you are new to purchasing a home.

“There’s a first-time homebuyers program that will help you with the closing cost, and there’s a few local lenders that can help you through that process.” he said. “It’s something more on the lending side than the realtor side of things.”

Weeks says he notices more people in their 30s and 40s become the more common consumer in the housing market and believes those in their 20’s are more so renting instead. He encourages those consumers to get out of the rental cycle in order to build equity by buying a home.

If you are looking to buy a house, Weeks says it’s important to work with a local lender.