ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regional and local pump prices escaped from what pushed Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gas up 12 cents from the week before.

But that could soon change, according to a cost analysis from AAA.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has risen by 12 cents since last Monday. In New York, however, pump costs have jumped by 3 cents for an average of $3.63.

AAA Western and Central New York reported the following prices for the region:

Batavia – $3.75 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.69 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.48 (up 1 cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.69 (down 2 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.73 (down 3 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.58 (down 6 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.72 (down 3 cents from last week)

Officials at AAA say high gasoline demand coupled with tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide. But, rising oil prices could soon impact local gas prices.

Oil prices were up by $10 Monday morning in comparison to last week. The exact impact of the production cut on crude prices and domestic gas prices will depend on how the market interprets the reduction. There’s concern that a recession could lead to lower crude demand, which would offset price increases while lower demand during the winter could do the same.

Gas prices in Rochester are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in the city charges $3.04/g while the most expensive charges $4.09/g.