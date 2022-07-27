BRIGHTON, NY (WROC) — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday for the 4th time in 2022 hoping to combat rising inflation, the worst in over 40 years. Higher rates will raise the cost of borrowing money — the impact as one financial expert told News 8 will be a ‘delicate balancing act’ to get the economy on sound footing.

George Conboy with Brighton Securities says the increase by the Fed of three-quarters of one percent— is no small number.

“That’s considered a big increase, especially after they did the same thing last month. So, two back to back three-quarters of one percent increases,” says Conboy.

That’s one and half percentage points thus far in 2022. The reason, he said, is to try and cope with surging inflation.

“Inflation is bad for families, it’s bad for individuals, it’s bad for business,” he said.

He said the government added trillions of dollars to the economy while production was slowed during COVID: too many dollars are now chasing too few goods.

The Biden administration said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is partially to blame, also saying inflation is a global problem as we emerge from the pandemic.

David Price out today on Park Ave. says it’s being felt everywhere. “Everyday goods: toilet paper, food, you know– staples like bread, milk,” says Price.

With interest rates going up, Conboy says that could have another effect. It could mean people will buy fewer ‘big picture’ items.

“Higher interest rates mean car loans will cost you more. If you buy appliances or furniture — which are bought with installment loans — those things will cost you more,” says Conboy.



Wiljar Ojur and her husband out for a walk in the city, say they want a loan for a home, but it’s tough with the climbing rates. “We don’t want to continue to rent because the price of renting each month is kind of ridiculous,” she says.

And Conboy says what’s happening now with interest rates and inflation, could SLOW the economy even more– a delicate balancing act. “Raise rates to reduce inflation — you risk job losses and recession,” he says adding we’ll know more about an actual recession in the coming weeks.

The Fed said Wednesday its goal is to have inflation at its 2% target. Now, inflation stands at 9.1%. You can watch the full briefing with Chairman Jerome Powell here.