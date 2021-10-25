Price of gas keeps on rising; NYS average up by 10 cents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas in New York is up by a dime, and still higher than the national average.

U.S. average: $3.39/gallon ($2.16 in 2020)

NYS average: $3.53/gallon ($2.25 in 2020)

“With the U.S. economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight,” AAA says. “Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York: