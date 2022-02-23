ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Throughout the pandemic, we saw gas prices spiking mainly due to supply chain issues, but over the past month or so, they’re up for another reason.

“There’s geopolitical tensions right now with Russia and Ukraine,” said Elizabeth Carey with Triple A.

As the western region imposes sanctions against Russia, it could result in retaliation.

“Russia is one of the largest suppliers of oil in the world,” she said. “They’re threatening to hold back oil from the global market and this is the reaction.”

Right now in Rochester, the price is about $3.75 a gallon. That’s up 5 cents in the last week, and a quarter in the last month. A year ago, that price was less than $2.75.

“A lot of people in the region like to drive big pick-up trucks, big SUV’s, especially in the winter, so we’re talking big tanks to fill up, and 25 cents a gallon can add up,” said Carey.

Some lawmakers like Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) are working to alleviate the burden at the pump. New legislation, if passed, would temporarily suspend the federal gas tax until 2023.

In the meantime, Carey says there are ways you can be savvy.

Work from home if you have the option, make sure your car isn’t carrying too much weight to conserve fuel, and consolidate your errands. You can also download the Triple A app to your phone to find the best prices in your area.

Experts at Triple A say there could be another spike in the coming weeks as tensions rise globally.