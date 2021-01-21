Paycheck Protection Program round 2: what you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re now into the second week of the second round the Paycheck Protection Program, and thousands of local businesses are taking part.

The PPP is a congressionally approved program designed to help businesses through the pandemic.

The goal is to keep workers employed and businesses afloat as the nation weathers the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Locally, financial institutions like Canandaigua National Bank are urging businesses to apply now.

They’re not just taking their own customers, all businesses can apply.

Maureen McGuire interviewed Charles Vita, executive vice president of Canandaigua National Bank, about the huge demand for these dollars.