1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Paper stimulus checks start going out today: What you need to know

Economy

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Internal Revenue Service will begin mailing paper checks the week ending April 24. The first round of people to receive checks will be those with an adjusted gross income (AGI) under $10,000.

All single filers, with the exception of those who do not have their tax info on file with the IRS, should receive their stimulus check by the end of June. Head-of-household filers should receive their paper stimulus check no later than July 24, according to The Motley Fool. Married couples with higher income levels, who file jointly could receive their payout as late as the beginning of September.

Find your AGI below to see when your check will be mailed.

  • Between $10,000 AGI and $20,000 AGI: the week ending May 1.
  • Between $20,000 AGI and $30,000 AGI: the week ending May 8.
  • Between $30,000 AGI and $40,000 AGI: the week ending May 15.
  • Between $40,000 AGI and $50,000 AGI: the week ending May 22.
  • Between $50,000 AGI and $60,000 AGI: the week ending May 29.
  • Between $60,000 AGI and $70,000 AGI: the week ending June 5.
  • Between $70,000 AGI and $80,000 AGI: the week ending June 12.
  • Between $80,000 AGI and $90,000 AGI: the week ending June 19.
  • Between $90,000 AGI and $100,000 AGI: the week ending June 26.
  • Between $100,000 AGI and $110,000 AGI: the week ending July 3.
  • Between $110,000 AGI and $120,000 AGI: the week ending July 10.
  • Between $120,000 AGI and $130,000 AGI: the week ending July 17.
  • Between $130,000 AGI and $140,000 AGI: the week ending July 24.
  • Between $140,000 AGI and $150,000 AGI: the week ending July 31.
  • Between $150,000 AGI and $160,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 7.
  • Between $160,000 AGI and $170,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 14.
  • Between $170,000 AGI and $180,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 21.
  • Between $180,000 AGI and $190,000 AGI: the week ending Aug. 28.
  • Between $190,000 AGI and $198,000 AGI: the week ending Sept. 4.
  • All other checks (e.g., those who didn’t have tax info on file): the week ending Sept. 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss