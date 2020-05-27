NYS report: Rochester’s April unemployment rate spikes to 14.9%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic continues to take an economic toll across the nation, and right here in the Flower City.

Rochester’s unemployment rate in April reached 14.9%, up from 3.7% in April 2019, according to a New York State Department of Labor preliminary report released Wednesday.

According to the report: “From April 2019 to April 2020, the State’s private sector employment count decreased by 1,834,800. In April 2020, the number of private sector jobs in the State was 6,467,600. The State’s private sector job count is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers, which is conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, the State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.1% to 14.5% in April 2020.”

Rates are calculated using methods prescribed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to the DOL’s press release. The state’s area unemployment rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in New York state each month.

