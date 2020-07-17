NYS Department of Labor: New York lost 15% of jobs compared to June 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — In its jobs report for June 2020, New York’s Department of Labor showed that New York lost more than 15% of all jobs between since June 2019, which translates to nearly 15 million positions up in smoke.
The unemployment rate has also ballooned compared to this time in 2019, with New York outpacing the national rate in growth rate. In fact, while the national unemployment rate went down in 2020 from May to June, it grew in New York, both in and out of city. Still, the Department of Labor says New York added over 300,000 jobs since May.
Rochester had 73,000 jobs lost, 16.6%. Below is a chart of the jobs lost across New York State broken down by region.
|Jobs Lost
|Percentage Lost
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|55,000
|11.6%
|Binghamton
|10,700
|10.2%
|Buffalo-Niagara Falls
|77,300
|13.6%
|Dutchess-Putnam
|19,000
|12.7%
|Elmira
|2,200
|5.9%
|Glens Falls
|9,900
|17%
|Ithaca
|4,400
|7.1%
|Kingston
|5,500
|8.7%
|Nassau-Suffolk
|207,000
|15%
|New York City
|777,300
|16.6%
|Orange-Rockland-Westchester
|116,900
|15.7%
|Rochester
|73,000
|13.4%
|Syracuse
|45,800
|14.1%
|Utica-Rome
|14,700
|11.3%
|Watertown-Fort Drum
|6,600
|15.3%
|Non-metro counties*
|54,700
|10.5%
|New York State
|1,494,100
|15.1%
|U.S. Total
|13,226,000
|8.7%
The latest report also features a breakdown of job losses by industry sector over the same time period.
|Jobs Lost
|Leisure and hospitality
|510,000
|Trade, transportation and untilities
|269,700
|Professional and business services
|180,600
|Private education and health services
|167,800
|Other services
|96,200
|Government (including public education and health services)
|86,700
|Construction
|63,100
|Manufacturing
|52,900
|Financial activities
|47,600
|Information
|17,900
|Natural resources and mining
|700
Among the four business sectors above with the most losses, food service, retail trade, administration, and private health care lost the most, totaling over 800,000 jobs statewide.